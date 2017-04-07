Source: Sabres’ Okposo released from hospital

The Sabres forward had spent time in the neurosurgical intensive care unit for an undisclosed illness

FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2016, file photo, Buffalo Sabres forward Kyle Okposo (21) is tripped up New York Rangers forward Derek Stepan (20) during an NHL hockey game in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sabres forward Kyle Okposo has been discharged from Buffalo General Hospital, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.

Okposo was admitted to the hospital this past Sunday and was later moved to the neurosurgical intensive care unit (ICU). He last played for the Sabres on March 27th before sitting out the next day as the Sabres played in Columbus.

The source could not verify Okposo’s illness. The Sabres had previously released a statement saying Okposo was in the care of doctors for an unspecified illness. Patients in the neuro ICU are typically treated for damage to the brain or spinal cord.

Okposo has already been ruled out for the final two games of the Sabres’ season.

