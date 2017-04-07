Springville-Boston Road on Erie County’s to-do list



BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Erie County announced its first phase of road projects for the upcoming construction season.

One road that will get some badly needed attention is Springville-Boston Road in the Town of Concord.

“This road’s going to be a little bit of a challenge,” said Bill Geary, commissioner of highways.

The 9.4 mile stretch, which is riddled with potholes and has been a sore subject for residents, will see drainage work start in May, and then a mill and overlay once culverts are finished.

“It’s not going to be just go through and we can mill and overlay because we do have these culverts and small bridges to do,” said Geary.

“I’d like to have by Fourth of July these people, anybody that uses Springville-Boston Road, to have a brand new road. Maybe the Town of Concord and the Village of Springville can have their parade on it this year,” he added.

But that’s not all.

Other roads across the county are slated for repairs and needed work; they include Route 240 in the Town of Colden, Goodrich Road in the Town of Clarence and Lake Avenue in the Village of Blasdell.

Additionally, Maple Street in the Town of Elma, Old Lakeshore Road in the Town of Hamburg, Maple Road in the Town of Amherst and Lake Street in the Town of Evans are slated for repair work.

According to a statement released by Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, all of the projects will include mill and overlay work that will greatly enhance the safety of each roadway.

“My administration remains committed to providing the best infrastructure we can, and this first phase of planned 2017 projects underscore that commitment,” said Poloncarz.

“During the past four years my administration has repaired approximately 1,010 of our 2,400 lane miles of county roads. We are anxious to get crews moving on these repairs and protect the investments that we have made in our infrastructure,” he added.