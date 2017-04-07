Western New Yorkers waking up to spring snow

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Residents all over Western New York are digging out from snow on an April morning. People living in Niagara Falls are seeing several inches of snow, coating and covering roads, cars, and yards.

“I wasn’t expecting this much,” said Greczia Rubenstein, from Niagara Falls. “I was expecting a couple of inches — but not as much.”

She says she wasn’t expecting this much snow today and definitely didn’t think she’d see it still falling in the spring. Rubenstein put away her winter gear already; settling for wearing rain boots and a few layers as she’s in the cold, clearing her car.

“This is what I had to come out with,” said the Boston-born woman now living in Western New York.

“I find it ridiculous,” said Jused Cardell. “One minute it’s hot. One minute it’s snowing. I don’t know what to do; if I’m going to wear shorts or pants; boots, sneakers.”

For some people, the snow is putting a damper on how they’re getting around. Andre Porter travels on his bike in the warmer months. The man from the Falls isn’t getting from far after all of the snowfall.

“I was on my way to St. Mary’s to get a blood test,” said Andre Porter, a cyclist. “I said I can’t go today because it’s too far. If it wasn’t snowing I would make it up to St. Mary’s and back.”

As people are moving snow piles, they’re looking to see if spring will be around soon.

“It’s cold out here,” said Willie Coleman. “It’s kind of strange, ya know.”

As they’re out cleaning up, they’re hopeful spring will show up soon and they’ll be able to say ‘See ya later’ to the snow.

“At the end of the day, you have to get up and do what you have to do,” said Cardell who is wishing for spring-like weather to arrive.