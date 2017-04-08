Cyclists eager to take on SkyRide as route is announced

Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The route is laid out and the riders are ready to go for the 2017 SkyRide.

About 3,00 cyclists are expected to check out the view from above during the 4th annual ride.

This year’s ride starts at Lasalle Park and takes bikers over the Skyway and around the Outer Harbor.

GObike Buffalo says each year the crowd has doubled in size, and it keeps a dialogue going about the future of the Skyway.

“Is there an opportunity to create an opportunity for people to get up there on a regular basis and so we’re basically creating that opportunity and continue to have these conversations and let people’s imaginations create the vision for what the future of buffalo is going to be,” said Justin Booth, Executive Director of GOBike Buffalo.

The ride takes place May 21 and costs $25 to register for the ride. You must be at least 14 years old to participate.

You can learn more about registering by clicking here.

