Local organization showcases athletics for young WNY girls

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — More than 200 girls from 10 Buffalo and Lackawanna Public Schools took a swing at a new sport Saturday at University at Buffalo.

It was 11th annual Girls in Sports event. The goal is to encourage young ladies to participate in sports and meet a role model.

This year’s guest speaker is April Holmes,who lost her left leg below the knee in a train accident 16 years ago.

Now she’s a Paralympic Gold Medalist in track and. field.

“If I could leave one message to these young ladies it’s to find something that you love, find something that you’re passionate about, find something to keep you active. An active life leads to a healthy life,” said Holmes.

United Way put on the event. It is supported by a grant from the Ralph Wilson Jr. Foundation.

Mary Wilson created Western New York Girls in Sports to teach kids the life lessons they can learn from sports.

