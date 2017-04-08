Local team develops strain of THC-free marijuana

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- It’s happening right in downtown Buffalo, and it could change the way we use cannabis.

Dr. Paul Rushton is the Vice President of Plant Biotechnology at the 22nd Century Group out of Clarence.

In a tiny lab tucked within the medical corridor, he’s turning a big page.

“We’ve learned a lot of really important things, the main one is that the cannabinoid biosynthetic pathway is something that we can manipulate,” he explained.

That means Dr. Rushton can get rid of THC; the psychoactive component of marijuana.

This is a big discovery, because physicians and health policy experts say THC is one of the reasons marijuana remains a schedule one drug according to the DEA. The schedule one list is reserved for the most addictive and dangerous substances, like heroin. As long as marijuana is still on that list, obtaining federal funding to study it is nearly impossible.

“There’s no federal funding so that means the universities are really not able to do very much work on it because they don’t have the money, even though they maybe have a license to do it,” Dr. Rushon said.

A lot of the cannabis research 22nd Century Group does is in Canada due to strict rules in the U.S. about the handling of cannabis. But Rushton, who studied molecular biology at Cambridge, said studying the tobacco plant has been a helpful alternative.

“A lot of the principals are similar and in Buffalo we’re using the tobacco plant as a sort of surrogate so that we can actually look at some of the enabling technologies in cannabis in a plant that we’re allowed to grow in our labs in downtown Buffalo.”

Just as Dr. Rushton is able to rid marijuana of THC, he can do the same with nicotine in tobacco, through essentially the same process.

But it’s not just the medical work Dr. Rushton is hoping to influence.

“I’m convinced that industrial hemp is going to be the next big crop in this country, something to rival soybean. But the problem is, you can only grow it and harvest it if the level of THC is below .3 percent. Otherwise you have to throw away your crop,” Dr. Rushton told News 4.

This breakthrough he explained, has the potential to bring more industrial hemp into the hands of western New York farmers.

He and his team are still in the initial stages of their research, but feel this is an important first step in making both medical and industrial cannabis more accessible.