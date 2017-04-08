Northern Access Pipeline comes to a halt

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Northern Access Pipeline will not move forward.

National Fuel wanted to run a 97 mile pipeline through Cattaraugus, Allegany and Erie counties.

It has federal approval but hundreds of people voiced concerns at three DEC public hearings over the past few months.

Now the DEC has denied water quality certificates needed to move forward with the pipeline.

The DEC released the following statement in regards to the decision:

“After an in-depth review of the proposed Northern Access Pipeline project and following three public hearings and the consideration of over 5,?700 comments, DEC has denied the permit due to the project’s failure to avoid adverse impacts to wetlands, streams, and fish and other wildlife habitat. We are confident that this decision supports our state’s strict water quality standards that all New Yorkers depend on.”

National Fuel plans to respond to the decision on Monday.