Police investigating fire and shooting on Wilkes Avenue

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Buffalo police are investigating an overnight shooting that occurred in the 100 block of Wilkes Avenue around 4:15 a.m.

Upon arrival Detectives discovered some type of fire starting agent was thrown at or inside the home. When the individuals came out of the house one of them was struck by gunfire.

The 30 year-old Cheektowaga man was taken to ECMC where he was treated and released.

Buffalo fire responded to the scene and fire officials say damage to the house is estimated at $5,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at 847-2255.

