30 in 30: Riley Bullough

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Michigan State’s Riley Bullough comes from a football family. His father Shane, Uncles Chuck & Bobby, brothers Max and Byron all played for the Spartans. And, it was his grandfather Hank who started the tradition in East Lansing. He then went on to coach the Buffalo Bills for two years in the 80s. Riley knows it would be special to land in western New York.

“Really for me, anywhere would be awesome,” Bullough said at the NFL Combine. “But, i am a guy who doesn’t mind the cold weather so I would enjoy that.”

Bullough has plenty of experience…coming off his 5th year as a linebacker in the Big Ten. He finished his career with 214 tackles. Unfortunately the Spartans ended his last year with a disappointing 3-9 record. Riley says it was a good test of adversity.

“It is tough. You learn how to grind and get through things and it is the same here. Just going through the whole process…college football, playing in big games, really translates to stuff like this. ”

If the Bills do take Bullough it would come in the later rounds but, it would make for an exciting moment for the Bullough family and the history of the organization.

“The team that does want to draft me and take me is a team that loves a guy who likes the grind, the workouts and the offseason. Everything. I love that stuff. Football truly runs in my veins. Ever since I was a kid I have been playing so whoever takes me is getting a guy who loves playing and loves hard work.”