BREAKING: 18-year-old drowns in pool at Millennium Hotel

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Cheektowaga Police say an 18-year-old drowned around 7:30 p.m. Sunday in a pool at the Millennium Hotel.

Cheektowaga Assistant Police Chief Jim Speyer tells News 4, the victim was swimming with a group of people when it happened.

He was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital on Harlem Road, but police say he died at the hotel.

The cause of the drowning is under investigation. The victim’s name will not be released until all family is notified.

