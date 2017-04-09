Local Syrians weigh-in on recent strikes, chemical attacks

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Tareq Zabadane and Ayla Abyad are among the five million Syrians who have left their home because of the civil war.

Rebel groups have been battling the Assad regime for control of the region since 2011. According to the United Nations, 400,000 Syrians have been killed since the fighting started.

Tareq, who is 17-years-old and a student at Lafayette High School, came to Buffalo with his mother and two brothers seven months ago.

“Just in the air raiding you will die,” he told us.

Constant air strikes is one of the reasons his family fled their home in the capital city of Damascus.

Ayla Abyad’s story is a little different. She originally came to the U.S. in 2009 to get a graduate degree; she’s an architect. Once the fighting started, she knew she couldn’t return.

“When the war started in 2011 my family, my mom, dad, siblings, were there. And I would talk to my mom on Skype and actually hear the explosions and airplanes shelling, leveling neighborhoods,” she described.

Ayla’s story is a rare one; her uncles, who were already in the U.S., applied to bring her family here in the early 1980s.

“We got the approval in 2005. This is how long it takes for someone to emigrate to the United States.”

By the time she was here studying, the war was fast approaching. The fighting drove her family to leave Syria sooner than they would have liked, she said.

Tareq came to Buffalo by way of Jordan, where he lived as a refugee.

Both he and Ayla told News 4 the bloodshed we see on TV is not the Syria they remember and love.

Tareq, who wants to return home, said that version of Syria is not the place he wants to go home to.

“I like Syria before war and after war,” he said.

Tuesday’s chemical attack, which killed more than 80, was not the first of it’s kind.

Tareq recalls children dying from collapsing buildings following air strikes.

Both he and Ayla still have family in Syria. Ayla said she worries for their safety.

She volunteers with the International Institute and helps other Syrians new to Buffalo, people like Tareq.

One of her goals in the Queen City is to support Buffalo’s growing immigrant community.

Her hope for Syria, like Tareq, is peace.