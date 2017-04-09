Scholarship program to offer tuition-free college to middle class families

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — “I feel like anyway the government can help, I’ll take it,” said Alianna Warich, University at Buffalo freshman.

“I think it is definitely a good move to for them to make it as affordable as possible to as many New Yorkers as possible,” said Michael Brown, University at Buffalo sophomore.

The Excelsior scholarship included in the state budget would cover tuition at public state schools for students of families who make up to $125,000 a year. According to Governor Andrew Cuomo almost 80% of families with college-age students in Western New York are eligible for the program.

“I probably would have qualified for the program myself and I have student loans so that’s a little bit to bite off that it’s going to be part of the state budget and here I am paying student loans for the next 15 years if I’m lucky,” said Meg Ariotti of Syracuse.

The program will be phased in over 3 years beginning this fall for families making up to $100,000 annually, increasing to $110,000 in 2018 and eventually $125,000 in 2019.

“I have a lot of friends who money is the reason that they have to worry so much and why they’re working two jobs and going to college. And the fact that this can take some of that off their load and they don’t have to work two jobs and go to school,” said Anthony Taboni, University at Buffalo sophomore.

Some students have mixed feelings about the scholarship program.

“Granting that kind of a scholarship is fantastic, you really have to think about where is the money going to come from and how are you going to raise the money for that,” said Zachary Pastor, University at Buffalo law student.

In order to be eligible for the program students need to be enrolled in college full-time, maintain a good G.P.A. and average 30 credits a year. After graduation students are required to live and work in state for the same number of years they received the scholarship.

“I think it’s a good idea and a lot of people are complaining about it thinking people are not working for it or getting free hand outs but I think it’s important to promote higher education,” said Allison Lavis, University at Buffalo junior.

The budget also includes $8 million for other educational resources like e-books for students at SUNY and CUNY schools to help cover the cost of textbooks.

For more information on the Excelsior scholarship, go to: https://www.governor.ny.gov/news/governor-cuomo-announces-first-nation-excelsior-scholarship-program-will-provide-tuition-free