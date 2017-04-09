Suspect being chased by West Seneca police runs into Caz Creek

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB)- A report of a shoplifter at the Tops on Orchard Park Rd. in West Seneca took a turn for the worst after the suspect fled from police and ran into Cazenovia Creek.

West Seneca Police say they began chasing Dana Smith of Cheektowaga after Tops called accusing her of shoplifting.

She ran to the Wegmans parking lot nearby and then over to Caz Creek when police were closing in on her. Officers warned Smith not to go into the water but she did and was knocked over by the current. Police say she began to struggle and an officer entered the creek to rescue her.

Both the rescuing officer and Smith were treated for hypothermia and some abrasions at Mercy Hospital.

Smith is charged with petit larceny for the initial complaint for stealing cosmetics as well as resisting arrest and reckless endangerment.