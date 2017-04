BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo residents Larry Durham Jr., 15, Aaron Gallon, 18, and Armontae Moss, 16, admitted to attempted murder after stomping a 64-year-old man this past September.

Prosecutors say the incident occurred at Ellicott St. and Broadway. The stomping severely injured the man, as he suffered head trauma and skull fractures.

Gallon and Moss pleaded guilty on Friday, but Durham’s plea was announced Monday.

Durham faces 3 and 1/3 to 10 years in jail when sentenced on June 7.