4 shot in apparent murder-suicide at California elementary school

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (WIVB) — At least four people were shot at an elementary school east of Los Angeles.

Officials say someone arrived at North Park Elementary School in San Bernardino and began shooting.

Police in San Bernardino believe the incident is a murder-suicide that happened in a classroom.

Two students and a teacher were hospitalized.

Students at California State University’s San Bernardino campus were told to shelter in place, the college said.

Neither the victims nor the shooter have been named.

