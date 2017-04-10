4 shot in apparent murder-suicide at California elementary school

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (WIVB) — At least four people were shot at an elementary school east of Los Angeles.

APP USERS | Watch live coverage of the incident here.

Officials say someone arrived at North Park Elementary School in San Bernardino and began shooting.

Police in San Bernardino believe the incident is a murder-suicide that happened in a classroom.

Two students and a teacher were hospitalized.

Students at California State University’s San Bernardino campus were told to shelter in place, the college said.

Neither the victims nor the shooter have been named.