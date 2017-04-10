Bills announce preseason games

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills have announced the teams they will play during the 2017 preseason.

The team’s preseason will start at home against the Minnesota Vikings. During their last preseason meeting in 2013, the Bills beat the Vikings 20-16.

Following that, the Bills will head to Philadelphia to play the Eagles, which will be the tenth time the teams play during the preseason. The last time they played against each other in the preseason, 2001, the Bills won 6-3.

After that, the Bills will play the Ravens in Baltimore. When they last played a preseason game against each other, in 2003, the Bills narrowly won 20-19.

The last preseason game announced will have the Detroit Lions play Buffalo at New Era Field. The Bills have played the Lions during the preseason for 16 seasons straight. Last year, the Lions beat the Bills in a blowout, scoring 31 points.

It is not clear when each preseason game will be played, but the Vikings matchup will be sometime between August 10 and 14, the Eagles will play the Bills between August 17 and 21, the Ravens game will be between August 24 and 27 and the Lions matchup will be between August 31 and September 1.

Here are the teams’ records for preseason games:

Bills-Vikings – 4-7

Bills-Eagles – 5-4

Bills-Ravens – 2-1

Bills-Lions – 11-24-1

