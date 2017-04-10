Bills announce preseason games

By Published:
Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy (25) runs with the ball against the Cleveland Browns during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills have announced the teams they will play during the 2017 preseason.

The team’s preseason will start at home against the Minnesota Vikings. During their last preseason meeting in 2013, the Bills beat the Vikings 20-16.

Following that, the Bills will head to Philadelphia to play the Eagles, which will be the tenth time the teams play during the preseason. The last time they played against each other in the preseason, 2001, the Bills won 6-3.

After that, the Bills will play the Ravens in Baltimore. When they last played a preseason game against each other, in 2003, the Bills narrowly won 20-19.

The last preseason game announced will have the Detroit Lions play Buffalo at New Era Field. The Bills have played the Lions during the preseason for 16 seasons straight. Last year, the Lions beat the Bills in a blowout, scoring 31 points.

It is not clear when each preseason game will be played, but the Vikings matchup will be sometime between August 10 and 14, the Eagles will play the Bills between August 17 and 21, the Ravens game will be between August 24 and 27 and the Lions matchup will be between August 31 and September 1.

Here are the teams’ records for preseason games:

  • Bills-Vikings – 4-7
  • Bills-Eagles – 5-4
  • Bills-Ravens – 2-1
  • Bills-Lions – 11-24-1

Season ticket information can be found at BuffaloBills.com, by phone at 1-877-BB-TICKS (228-4257), or at the Bills ticket office at New Era Field.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s