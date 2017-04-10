Buffalo Bisons celebrate traditions while kicking off 30th season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bisons season is in full swing. The team went 3-0 during opening weekend. While the team has a new lineup, the roster for what’s to do, see, and eat is changing as well.

New at the park this season, you’ll find chicken wing dip, Ru’s perogies, fried pickles, friend Twinkies, and a new partnership with Resurgence. The new merchandise includes lightweight polos and new hats and hoodies with the retro logo celebrating the moment from 1988 where the Bisons opened the gates for the first time in downtown Buffalo.

“Now in 2017, it’s the 30th season and we’re celebrating the history,” said Anthony Sprague, the Bisons assistant general manager.

That history includes two championship teams, hosting the 2012 minor league all-star game, and countless wins for the team and memories made for the fans.

“Everybody in western New York has been to the ballpark,” said Brad Bisbing, the Bisons director for marketing and public relations. “It’s something we share as a community.”

To celebrate the 30th season, the Bisons are having a number of events at Coca-Cola field on game day including retro jersey day, celebrating all the championship teams, and spending the 30th of each month with special events.

