Food Truck Tuesdays are back at Larkin Square

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Bring a lawn chair and a big appetite. Food Truck Tuesdays are returning to Larkin Square this week.

The first Food Truck Tuesday of the season is set for 5 p.m.-8 p.m. on April 11, and it will feature nearly 30 trucks at Larkin Square, plus another dozen at Flying Bison up the street.

In all, there are more than 50 trucks in the rotation for the Food Truck Tuesdays this year. The season runs through the first week in October.

Every week, thousands of people come out to try tasty treats from across Buffalo’s food scene.

This year, there’s a new focus on healthy options, too. Many food trucks have at least one healthy choice on their menus, as noted by a red dot from Independent Health. Some of the trucks, like Healthy Scratch and the Salad Bar, offer nothing but healthy choices.

Western New Yorkers flock to Larkin Square to try all of the different options every week, as well as enjoying live music.

Parking is free in the surface lots around Larkin Square. Preferred parking in the ramp next to the square is $5.

Admission is free.

You can learn more about Food Truck Tuesdays on the Larkin Square website: http://larkinsquare.com/things-to-do/food-truck-tuesdays/