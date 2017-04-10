Helping victims of abuse to become victors

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Local activists urged child sex abuse victims to become victors with a show of unity Monday morning in downtown Buffalo.

The group released balloons as a metaphor for sex abuse victims to release the burden they may carry by keeping their abuse secret.

The symbolic gesture happened just before noon at Niagara Square, when organizers cut the cord on bunches of balloons to urge sex abuse victims to share their stories.

Andre Scott said he was sexually abused as a child by a family member, a family friend and a teacher. He says for years he kept secret what happened to him, and soon it took over his life.

Scott said he now dedicates at least a portion of his life to being a voice for victims.

“It’s a show of unity that they’re not alone. So, when they’re hiding in their fears and not saying anything and ashamed, they don’t have to be,” Scott said. “There are others out there, like myself, who have been victimized but are now victorious, and we’re out here to help.”

“I hope that more victims step up and say, this is who I am, this is what happened,” said Keyon Lee, one of the organizers and the chairman of a local group that brings awareness about the state’s sex offender registry. “This doesn’t define me or who I am. And I hope that other people who see it, they come out and support us more with the entire movement.”

Lee said his group provides victims of abuse with resources and help. Local victims can call the group’s 24 hour hotline at (716) 256-3011.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s