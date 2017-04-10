Helping victims of abuse to become victors

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Local activists urged child sex abuse victims to become victors with a show of unity Monday morning in downtown Buffalo.

The group released balloons as a metaphor for sex abuse victims to release the burden they may carry by keeping their abuse secret.

The symbolic gesture happened just before noon at Niagara Square, when organizers cut the cord on bunches of balloons to urge sex abuse victims to share their stories.

Andre Scott said he was sexually abused as a child by a family member, a family friend and a teacher. He says for years he kept secret what happened to him, and soon it took over his life.

Scott said he now dedicates at least a portion of his life to being a voice for victims.

“It’s a show of unity that they’re not alone. So, when they’re hiding in their fears and not saying anything and ashamed, they don’t have to be,” Scott said. “There are others out there, like myself, who have been victimized but are now victorious, and we’re out here to help.”

“I hope that more victims step up and say, this is who I am, this is what happened,” said Keyon Lee, one of the organizers and the chairman of a local group that brings awareness about the state’s sex offender registry. “This doesn’t define me or who I am. And I hope that other people who see it, they come out and support us more with the entire movement.”

Lee said his group provides victims of abuse with resources and help. Local victims can call the group’s 24 hour hotline at (716) 256-3011.