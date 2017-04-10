Inmate accused of assaulting deputies at Erie County Holding Center

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Two Erie County Sheriff’s deputies assigned to the Holding Center were allegedly assaulted after trying to prevent an inmate from banging her head against a cell toilet.

On Monday, the Erie County Sheriff’s Department announced that a report of a disturbance was issued for the cell of Arriana Craig, 21, of Buffalo. Deputy Lombardo and Deputy Athans responded to the report and gave verbal orders for Craig to stop slamming her head against the toilet, however, authorities say Craig persisted and kicked both deputies.

Lombardo and Athans suffered various injuries.

Craig is charged with two felony counts of assault and a count of obstructing governmental administration. Craig also faces administrative disciplinary charges.

Craig is being held at the Erie County Holding Center on several charges from Buffalo, Tonawanda, and Evans, which include resisting arrest, assault, and disorderly conduct.