LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls man has admitted to assaulting a 3-year-old.

Desmond Bitting, 25, could spend a minimum of five years in jail for harming the boy. The maximum amount of time he could be sentenced for second-degree assault is seven years.

He will be sentenced on June 12.

Bitting previously served time related to weapon possession in 2010 and served another sentence for assault in 2014.