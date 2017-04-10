NY budget deal: free tuition, upstate Uber, raise the age

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York will be the first state in the nation to offer free college tuition to middle-class students under a new state budget deal worked out by Gov. Andrew Cuomo and lawmakers.

The $153 billion proposal will make tuition at public colleges and universities free for students from families making $125,000 or less. The proposal also increases tuition aid for private college students.

The budget also raises the age of adult criminal responsibility from 16 to 18, a key priority for Democrats like Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie.

Additional provisions increase school funding by $1.1 billion, set aside $2.5 billion for water quality and water infrastructure and allow ride-hailing apps Uber and Lyft to expand into upstate cities such as Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse.

Gov. Cuomo released a list of highlights from the budget on Monday. Here’s what he said it will do.

• State Operating Funds spending $98.1 billion in FY 2018 – an increase of 2 percent. (State Operating Funds exclude Federal funds and capital).

• All Funds spending is $153.1 billion for FY 2018.

• Increases Education Aid by $1.1 billion, including a $700 million increase in Foundation Aid, bringing the new Education Aid total to $25.8 billion or an increase of 4.4 percent.

• Extends tax rate on millionaires, preserving as much as $4.5 billion in annual revenue – 45,000 taxpayers impacted, 50 percent non-residents.

• Begins Middle Class Tax Cut – saving taxpayers $250 on average next year, and 6 million New Yorkers $700 annually when fully effective.

• Invests $163 million to make college tuition free for middle-class families at SUNY and CUNY, and an additional $8 million to increase access to e-books statewide.

• Supports New York’s middle-class families by doubling New York State Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit.

• Raises the Age of criminal responsibility so that 16- and 17-year-olds are no longer prosecuted as adults.

• Supports and expands New York State’s historic $100 billion infrastructure program.

• Delivers $2.5 billion in funding to advance the creation or preservation of 100,000 affordable and 6,000 supportive housing units.

• Invests $2.5 billion in the Clean Water Infrastructure Act.

• Invests $750 million for the Regional Economic Development Councils Round VII.

• Includes $70 million for I ❤ New York to promote statewide tourism.