Police: Buffalo man’s drowning a ‘tragic accident’

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in Cheektowaga on Monday called the drowning of an 18-year-old at the Millennium Hotel a tragic accident.

Cheektowaga Assistant Chief James Speyer said Tyler Craig could not swim, but their investigation into what caused the Buffalo man to drown is continuing.

Police were called to the Millennium Hotel at approximately 7:30 p.m. Sunday for a man who was unconscious and not breathing on the pool deck.

Tyler’s friends were performing CPR when officers arrived, and they took over, Speyer said.

Craig was taken to St. Joseph Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Speyer said a preliminary investigation determined Craig could not swim, and neither could the two people who jumped in to save him. Speyer said witnesses told police they thought he was joking around, but jumped in to save him when they realized he was in actual distress.

Like most hotel pools, there is no lifeguard, and signs are posted throughout the pool area warning people they’re swimming at their own risk.

“The facilities are well maintained, there’s a gate and a fence that’s all the way around the pool. There are signs that there is no lifeguard on duty, that you swim at your own risk,” Speyer said. “From what we’ve been able to determine so far, he was 18, but he didn’t know how to swim. He was in the pool. There were people all around. At one point, two of his friends went in to try and save him, but they themselves couldn’t swim. And they nearly drowned themselves.”

Speyer said no foul play is suspected, and that drugs and alcohol did not play a role in the accident.

And though there are no lifeguards, the hotel has plenty of safey equipment at the pool, including two phones that ring directly to 911, Speyer said.