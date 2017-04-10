Police: Drunk driver stopped near school Monday morning

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — City of Tonawanda police say they found a man driving drunk with a flat tire on Monday morning.

North Tonawanda resident Joseph Masich, 69, was pulled over near Tonawanda High School around 11:30 a.m. after callers reported a driver who was “all over the road.”

Police say Masich was driving with no insurance. When police found him, Masich’s vehicle, which had front end damage, struck the Fletcher St. curb.

According to police, Masich told them “I was coming from the casino, and was drinking beer.” He refused breath tests and was taken into custody.

