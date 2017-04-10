Police: Stolen gun found during Jamestown traffic stop; 2 arrested

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jamestown police say they found a stolen gun during a traffic stop in the city.

Due to a number of alleged vehicle and traffic violations, Sharef Corley, 19, and Karee Rizzo-Walker, 20, were detained in the area of Prospect and Barker streets.

As police were investigating, they say they found a loaded gun in the vehicle. Officials say it was accessible to both Corley and Rizzo-Walker.

According to records, the gun was stolen from the city on March 19, police say.

Both Corley and Rizzo-Walker were arrested and jailed in Jamestown.

They face charges of criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of stolen property and obstructing governmental administration.