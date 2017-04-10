Sabres spill frustrations as playoff drought grows

A frustrated Jack Eichel put it very simply: "I'm here to win."

Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Sabres haven’t made the playoffs since 2011, although for some, just two straight years without an appearance has already grown tiresome.

“I’m here to win,” Jack Eichel said Monday. “I think guys want to win, but there’s a difference between saying that you want to win and actually wanting to win and putting the work in and dedicating your life to it.”

The Sabres finished dead last in the Atlantic Division, three points shy of the 81 they put up last season, Dan Bylsma’s first at the helm. On Monday, Bylsma gave off the impression that his job isn’t in jeopardy and stressed that continuity is still key to this team’s development.

With some changes, of course.

“We can’t expect to continue to do the same things, do it the same way and have a better result,” he said.

The Sabres now hold what basically amounts to a one-in-four chance at a top-three pick in this year’s NHL draft lottery, expected to be held April 29. GM Tim Murray will speak to the media on Wednesday.

