Students learn tricks of the barbering trade at Sharp Edgez

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — At Sharp Edgez Barber Institute on Delaware Avenue, students are learning techniques and trends in the art of cutting hair.

“They’re learning everything that has to do with barbering. brush cuts, fades, tapers, scissor work, straight razor and board exam prep,” said Tomeika Bryant, Sharp Edgez Barber Institute Owner and Director.

William Card is one of 16 students currently enrolled in the 4 and a half month program.

“The area that I come from, the barbers are very few so I decided it was a great opportunity for myself and my community to introduce barbering back into the area,” said William Card, Sharp Edgez Barber Institute student.

“I kind of wanted to come here to learn how to cut my own hair or try to pick up another trade,” said Jaylyn Rose, Sharp Edgez Barber Institute student.

The clinic is run like a regular barber shop. Instructors teach students how to work with urban hair: hair that’s coarse, fine, and combination.

“We want students to feel like they’re able to transition into the work field with ease,” said Bryant.

Some already have a head start.

“Once I graduate out of here I’m already in the process of setting up a shop out in the Arcade area,” said Card.

Students can apply for federal funds for the program and the owner says most students get fully funded.

“People are looking at barbering as a profession and it’s something to take seriously. It’s a lucrative profession so it’s definitely a booming profession to be in,” said Bryant.

To celebrate the grand opening at Sharp Edgez haircuts will be free all week long, and beyond this week you can get a cut for as cheap as $5.