Tonawanda man accused of stealing family member’s debit card to buy crack

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to Tonawanda police, a man says his drug problem led him to steal from a family member.

City of Tonawanda resident Raymond Mang, 28, was accused of stealing a family member’s debit card to buy crack cocaine.

Police say Mang made unauthorized withdrawals with the card.

Officers spoke with Mang on Sunday, who they say told them “I have a cocaine problem, and used the money to purchase crack cocaine.”

Police say they found a crack pipe with cocaine, and charged Mang with grand larceny and criminal possession of a controlled substance.