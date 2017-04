BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in Buffalo say someone was shot on Breckenridge St. near Grant St. shortly before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The victim of the shooting has only been identified as a male. He was taken to ECMC and is in critical condition.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the police department’s tip line at (716) 847-2255.