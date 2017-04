TOWN OF ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 90-year-old man was killed in a traffic accident in Ellicottville.

Around 5:15 a.m. Sunday, a 21-year-old from Henrietta was driving south on Route 219 when he crossed into the northbound lane.

When he did this, he struck a pickup truck being driven by a 90-year-old Niagara Falls man.

The elderly man, Charles West, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 21-year-old was taken to ECMC.

Authorities are investigating the incident.