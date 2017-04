BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — At least two vehicles were involved in a rollover crash at Cazenovia St. and Abbott Rd. in Buffalo Tuesday afternoon.

West Seneca police were also at the scene of the south Buffalo crash.

They say that suspects left from West Seneca and were involved in a chase with police.

Authorities say that a large amount of money, drugs and disguises were found in a vehicle. The other driver involved was not seriously hurt.

Three suspects at ECMC will be taken into custody.