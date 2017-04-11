Clarence musician shares her journey combating addiction through music

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — For 23-year-old Mindy Davey of Clarence, music is an outlet.

“She’ll come in with an acoustic track just her and a guitar and we’ll work it out, work with the song structure a little bit,” said Tony Iannone, BadTone Productions Producer.

Each song is based on Mindy’s life. During Mindy’s freshman year of high school, her mother’s health was declining.

“It kind of affected me. So I was meeting the wrong people in high school you know I got caught up in a bad crowd and somebody invited me to a party one night and it started right there I started using” said Mindy Davey, Singer/songwriter.

Before long she was addicted.

“I mean I’d use anything but my two mains was pain pills and crack cocaine,” said Davey.

She struggled for nearly 5 years before she finally had enough.

“I got enough courage and strength in me to check myself into rehab and a week into rehab I found out i was pregnant with my daughter Arianna, and she saved my life,” said Davey.

Mindy vowed to stay clean and help youth and other people struggling with addiction through music.

“It’s hard for the youth and people to overcome that addiction but it’s not impossible, nothing is impossible,” said Davey.

Mindy has been clean for more than 7 years. One of her songs called ‘Peace’ is already out on iTunes. She’s releasing her first album in June dad she’s in the process of planning an east coast tour.