Donations needed for Stock the Storage Unit campaign

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) – If you’re doing some spring cleaning and you find yourself with some extra stuff around the house you don’t need, organizers of the Stock the Storage Unit donation drive are hoping you’ll give what you can to the homeless and less fortunate in our community.

“We all have something to give, and we have a lot of fellow community members in need,” said Melissa Frawley, who is spearheading the Stock the Storage Unit collection campaign.

This is the third year she’s organized a collection for the homeless and less fortunate in our area in memory of her nephew, Danny, who passed away in 2014.

“Prior to his passing, he was helping the homeless and many others throughout his life. Those who are struggling, similar to some of the struggles that he faced,” Frawley explained. “He was giving back so I wanted to carry on that legacy.”

That desire to give back led Frawley to Life Storage on Union Road in Cheektowaga, after the company agreed to donate the use of a storage unit for several weeks. Frawley keeps the donated items there until they can be distributed through local agencies like Community Missions.

“We see people in need each day,” said Christian Hoffman, Communications and Development Manager for Community Missions.

“Any time someone is moving out of our shelter, they’re moving into an apartment or they’re moving into a house. And think about the first time that you moved into an apartment and you had nothing,” he added. “What are all the different things you had to go find? The linens, the towels, the blankets, the dishes, silverware and furniture.”

That’s not to mention all of the personal care items that are needed, like shampoo, toothpaste, socks, underwear, and the like.

Frawley is collecting all of that and more for individuals and families who are making a fresh start. She’s also collecting refundable cans and bottles to purchase new socks and undergarments.

She had been planning to keep the Stock the Storage Unit drive going through the end of April, but on Tuesday morning, as more donations came in, Life Storage offered to donate another month in the unit, extending the campaign through the end of May.

“It was easy,” Diane Piegza, Vice President of Investor Relations & Community Affairs for Life Storage, told News 4. “It’s a good time of year for us to be able to donate a space for a while and what better way to do it than to help someone who’s helping those in our community.”

If you’d like to make a donation, call or text Melissa Frawley at (716) 444-4814 to arrange a drop-off. You can also reach her by email at melissafrawley222@msn.com

