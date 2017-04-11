ECMC computer hack under investigation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Both New York State Police and the FBI have offered to help the hospital following a data breach that shut down the facility’s computer system.

Over the weekend, the outage forced doctors, nurses and staff to switch to paper and pen. We’re told the system is back up and running, with the exception of email. As of 8:30 Tuesday morning, the ECMC website was still offline.

An ECMC spokesperson late Sunday insisted the hospital has back-up for all patient records. “The hospital’s IT team immediately commenced a thorough assessment and analysis of the situation.  Our priority is maintaining patient safety and quality services.  All hospital operations are continuing as normal and have not been interrupted,” Peter Cutler said.

Patients with questions can call 716-898-5500.

This is a developing story. Check back later today for updates.

