Mic’d Up: UB quarterback Tyree Jackson

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sophomore quarterback Tyree Jackson is perhaps the UB Bulls’ best hope for a bounce-back season, following a 2-win campaign in 2016.

The Michigan native threw for just nine touchdowns and nine interceptions in his freshman year, but at 6’7 with a big arm and the ability to scramble, there is plenty to like about Jackson’s potential as the Bulls’ signal caller.

News 4 Sports’ Josh Reed caught up with Jackson at spring practice in Orchard Park, where Jackson wore a microphone to provide an inside look at the Bulls’ spring preparations.