Motorcycle, SUV involved in Buffalo crash

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A motorcycle and an SUV were involved in a crash in Buffalo Tuesday.

The vehicles were seen at Delaware and Linden avenues around 12:30 p.m.

The right lane of Delaware was closed as officials investigated the crash.

The right lane of Delaware is closed and police appear to be investigating a crash between a motorcycle and SUV. Working to learn more pic.twitter.com/2ECmQGd5FG — Ali Ingersoll (@AliIngersoll4) April 11, 2017