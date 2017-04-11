Motorcycle, SUV involved in Buffalo crash

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A motorcycle and an SUV were involved in a crash in Buffalo Tuesday.
The vehicles were seen at Delaware and Linden avenues around 12:30 p.m.
The right lane of Delaware was closed as officials investigated the crash.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A motorcycle and an SUV were involved in a crash in Buffalo Tuesday.
The vehicles were seen at Delaware and Linden avenues around 12:30 p.m.
The right lane of Delaware was closed as officials investigated the crash.
WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.
Advertisement