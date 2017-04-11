State Police in Batavia still trying to solve 1977 murder case

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State Police in Batavia are still investigating the 1977 murder of a local woman.

Jessica Rose Lane, 66, was found partially decomposed in the Town of Darien on Nov. 25, 1977.

She was discovered by two hunters in a wooded area off of Alley Rd. At the time, Lane was fully clothed, and had multiple injuries. Those included three fractured ribs, a fractured elbow and a fractured skull. State Police say the skull injury was likely caused by a stabbing.

Before she was found, Lane was last seen at Williamstown Apartments in Cheektowaga on Nov. 11 of that year.

State Police say they have not figured out where exactly she was killed, but people who lived below her apartment say they heard two “thumps” in the early morning hours of Nov. 12.

Lane rarely had visitors and was known to keep to herself. Although State Police say suspects were developed, no one has been arrested.

Anyone with information on the case of Lane’s murder can call investigators at (716) 361-1585 and reference SJS #3029541.

