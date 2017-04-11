Orleans County man killed in crash involving deer

By Published: Updated:

TOWN OF GAINES, N.Y. (WIVB) — A one-vehicle crash turned fatal in Orleans County Tuesday morning.

The Orleans County Sheriff’s office says that shortly before 5 a.m., Waterport resident Brian Arnett was driving south on Eagle Harbor Rd. in the Town of Gaines.

While he was driving, authorities say he struck a deer.

When this happened, his vehicle went off the west side of the road, and into a ditch. During this time, the vehicle hit a guide wire and flipped several times. Arnett was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation. Speed could have been a factor in it, the Sheriff’s office says.

