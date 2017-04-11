Perry School District teacher arrested

PERRY, N.Y. (WROC-TV) — A teacher from Perry School District was arrested on Monday after an investigation into funds he was receiving from the District in exchange for tutoring services.

The Perry Police Department arrested Jason Anderson, 39, of Castile, on 25 counts.

The charges include one count of Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, one count of Defrauding the Government, and 23 counts of Offering a False Instrument for Filing in the First Degree.

According to officers, the Perry Police Department, along with the help from the New York State Police, arrested Anderson after it was discovered he was receiving paychecks for tutoring a student, but he had not rendered the services.

Police say it is estimated he took over $4,000 from the school between October 2016 and March 2017.

Anderson was arraigned in front of Honorary Judge Miller and committed to Wyoming County Jail on $3,000 cash and $15,000 bond with a return court date of June 20 at 1 p.m.

