Teen who helped start fatal Lockport fire to be sentenced

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — More than nine months after a massive fire killed a teenager in Lockport, his friend will learn his fate for the role he played in the devastation.

The teen pleaded guilty to arson and burglary for helping start the fire.

The fire happened last August at the HTI tire facility.

According to Lockport police, the two boys started the fire where 14-year-old Joe Phillips died. The defendant left the facility while Phillips stayed behind to try to put out the fire.

Police found videos of the boys starting the fire, as well as a voicemail from Phillips to his friend. The 14-year-old who died can be heard begging for help.

The teen, who has pleaded guilty, is not being named because of his age at the time of the fire — 13.

He pleaded guilty to two of the ten charges he originally faced — arson and burglary, meaning he was ultimately not charged with the death of his friend, Joe.

The boy pleaded guilty to the charges as an accomplice to Phillips, who did not leave the burning building when the defendant did.