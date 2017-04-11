WATCH: Gov. Cuomo speaks in Buffalo after state budget passes

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In light of the budget passing, Gov. Andrew Cuomo arrived in Buffalo to talk about his success in doing just that — claiming the catch phrase “got it done.”

He arrived via what he calls the first UBER ride in upstate New York — a major part of his budget plan — bringing ride-sharing here.

That Uber driver, Tariq Nawaz, says he plans to move back to western New York now that ride-sharing has expanded outside New York City.

At the press conference, Cuomo signed what he calls the Middle Class Recovery Act, bringing this area from a state of depression to a city of success. He also talked about plans for investment what he calls the Buffalo Billion 2.

This will be $500 million dollars invested to other parts of western New York, hoping to expand growth that Buffalo has seen to outside the city center:

He celebrated other accolades of his state budget and the Middle Class Recovery Act, including free public college to lower income families.

He’s requiring folks in the Excelsior Program to then stay in New York and reinvest in the state economy.

Cuomo believes other states will follow in New York’s footsteps with this plan.

The governor did not make time to answer budget questions from the media.