30 in 30: Deshaun Watson

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Clemson’s Deshaun Watson is expected to be an early pick in this year’s draft, and possibly even the first quarterback taken. If the Bills think Watson is a franchise quarterback he should be the 10th over all pick.

He said he is open to watching and learning his rookie year.

“I can sit there and learn and build my game,” Watson said at the NFL Combine. “Learn the offense and make myself a better player.”

Watson put up huge numbers against superior ACC competition.

“The ACC prepared me for a lot of big games, a lot of big moments. A lot of spotlight and a lot shine.”

He threw for 420 yards and three touchdowns against Alabama in the National Championship game. Clemson head coach Dabo Sweeney said he is a can’t miss prospect and compared him to some guy named Jordan…

“I am no Michael Jordan, I am Deshaun Watson. My goal is to one day have people talk about me like they do Michel Jordan.”