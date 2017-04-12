30 in 30: Offensive lineman Isaac Asiata

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The best quality Utah offenseive lineman Isaac Asiata has on his resume…is versatility.

“I have played left and right guard throughout my career,” Asiata said at the NFL Combine. “A couple season I played both, even both in a game.”

The 6’3″, 323 lbs Asiata stared every game for the Utes since 2013, mostly at left guard. He garnered second team All-PAC 12 honors after his senior season.

“I was good at knowing my offense really well, I could play all five positions. I could call the offense, what a center could call, from a guard spot.”

He also is well aware of the demands of an NFL athlete. His cousin Matt Asiata is a running back in the league.

“He would give me a pep talk and he kind of did before I went to college and before I started training he said the same thing, ‘just go to work.'”

If the Bills do have interest in the versatile Asiata it would come closer to the third round. But, there’s no doubt he could add depth to the offensive line.

“From high school to college it is a pretty big change in pace of the game and even more so in the NFL. Everybody is quick there are no bad players, everybody is great and you have to find out what you have to do to be the best.”