30 in 30: Quarterback DeShone Kizer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – “Playing at Notre Dame I think is the biggest stage you can be on in college football,” DeShone Kizer said. “Especially being the quarterback.”

Kizer only spent two seasons as the quarterback at Notre Dame and they couldn’t have been different. In 2015 he led the Fighting Irish to 10 wins and a Fiesta Bowl but, last year his team went just 4-8.

“Reflecting on that season, simply put, the ball is in my hands every play and I just have to make more plays.”

Kizer made mistakes but, he did lose 4 of his 5 wide receivers, his starting left tackle and his offensive coordinator from the previous season. And, he still threw for 26 touchdowns and only 9 interceptions. With a 6’4′ frame and very strong arm, the best of DeShone Kizer is yet to be seen.

“I am pretty confident in my abilities and I think my size and my ability to read defenses will help me achieve my goal of playing in the NFL.”