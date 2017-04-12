Baby falls 3 stories from window in Cheektowaga

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Cheektowaga police say a baby fell out of a window on French Rd. Tuesday night.

According to police, the baby was playing on a couch when they fell back through the window screen around 8 p.m.

The child fell three stories to the ground. Despite this, the baby did not appear to have any serious injuries and was conscious when police arrived.

They were taken to Women and Children’s Hospital.

The baby’s parents were home at the time and the incident is believed to be accidental.