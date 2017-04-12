Boathouse project expected to draw more attention to rowing in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — “This year actually our girls program grew quite a bit, almost doubled in size this year,” said Tom Boyer, Buffalo Scholastic Rowing Association Vice President of rowing.

Interest in rowing is on the rise in Western New York. Despite a recent blow to the University at Buffalo’s rowing program, the rowing association is hopeful a new project underway will keep up the momentum.

“Unfortunately UB just dropped their division 1 program which is unfortunate but otherwise in the United States in the last 20 years it’s one of the fastest growing sports in America for women,” said Mark Kostrzewski, Buffalo Scholastic Rowing Association President.

The Buffalo Scholastic Rowing Association hosts rowing programs along the Buffalo River. By the end of the summer, they’ll have a new boathouse on Ohio street as a hub.

“Once the facility is done we’ll be able to really foster more programs to come here to row because we’ll have the space and hopefully the equipment to do that,” said Boyer.

Construction is underway on the 16 thousand square foot facility that will include locker rooms, workout space, and a board room. It will be the first new rowing destination in the Queen City in over 65 years.

“Right now we have 7 schools participating and we expect that number to grow dramatically once we have the space to accommodate people,” said Kostrzewski.

Right now crews are in phase 2, working on getting the steel and the building up.

“We have concrete slabs being poured this week, we have the steel being erected over the next 2 weeks,” said Kostrzewski.

The Patrick Paladino Memorial Boathouse is expected to be completed by September 1st.

“I think it will bring rowing to another level in Buffalo,” said Boyer.

The Rowing Association raised $1.5 million dollars for the project and is still trying to raise another million. Once the boathouse is up and running the Rowing Association would like to start adaptive rowing for the disabled.