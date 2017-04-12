Erie County Republicans support Kearns for County Clerk

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Republicans are officially putting their support behind Democratic Assemblyman Michael Kearns for County Clerk.

The party made the announcement Wednesday morning.

Kearns says he will work with both sides of the aisle, and do what is best for the county.

“I will consider doing what I think is best for the community,” Kearns said. “I fought the banks, and as clerk, I will continue to hold them accountable and responsible.”

Kearns was elected to the New York State Assembly in March of 2012.

Erie County Democratic Chairman Jeremy Zellner responded to the Republican endorsement of Kearns on Wednesday:

“It comes as no surprise that Mickey Kearns is taking the support of the Republican party; going so far as to accept the Republican Party’s endorsement without formally asking the Democrats — his claimed political home — for theirs. This is a slap in the face to Democrats that are standing up to Donald Trump and the regressive, destructive policies he and his supporters have put forth. While most people are running away from Trump and the GOP, Mickey Kearns is running to them in order to further his own political career. The Erie County Democratic Committee will be endorsing Democrats that will improve the lives of hard-working Erie County families, not individuals seeking to further their personal careers through association with the likes of Chris Collins, Tim Howard and other local Trump cronies.”