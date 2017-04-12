Former Wende inmate sues for alleged beating

Related Coverage Former DOC inmate seeks $5M for alleged brutal beating

ALDEN, N.Y. (WIVB)- Kenneth Bingham was serving time at Wende Correctional for Criminal Possession of Stolen Property when he claims he was brutally beaten by a CO.

“I believe this guy tried to kill me,” he said via Skype from Goshen, N.Y.

The alleged incident, described in a civil complaint, occurred in August of 2016. Bingham is seeking a total of $5 million in damages.

Bingham, who was paralyzed after being injured serving time at another facility in 2002, is in a wheelchair.

“On my way to rec this officer grabbed a hold of my wheelchair, turned it violently, and proceeded to push me down the hallway in a violent manner,” he said.

“Next thing I know I had blows raining down on me. I mean he was hitting me in the temple, the eye, the left side of my face, the back of my head.”

According to the complaint, Bingham was attacked without provocation by Officer J. Rynkewicz and allegedly punched more than 20 times.

Department of Corrections records show Rynkewicz was hired in 1994.

Bingham recently testified at Wende during a hearing regarding Officer Rynkewicz. DOCCS records show Rynkewicz is currently suspended without pay.

“There are powerful forces aligned against justice in the criminal justice system and those forces have to be reckoned with and really the beginning of that is DOCCs itself,” said Bingham’s attorney, Michael Sussman.

Bingham, who has since been released, had an open parole date at the time of the incident.

“I was sitting there this whole time trying to get out on parole. There was no way I would jeopardize my parole.”

A spokesperson for NYSOPBA, the COs union, told News 4 they cannot comment at this time.

The Department of Corrections would not comment on the matter due to an ongoing investigation.

According to court documents, as of March 17, Attorney General’s Office is no longer representing Rynkewicz in this case.