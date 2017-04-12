Libraries showcasing materials, resources during week long celebration

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Libraries are hosting events, showcasing the materials available, and celebrating during National Love Your Libraries week.

“This is really their [the people’s] building,” said Joanna Battaglia, a librarian who works in the Niagara Falls library system. “We work here but the library is funded by the people.”

The funding comes from state, city, and federal grants, allowing the libraries to offer endless resources without price tags attached.

“The library gives you the opportunity to be an amorous traveler and it’s all here for you for free,” said Battaglia.

The library is finding they’re having to shift what sorts of resources they’re offering as the times are changing. Now, they have much more than books. They have movies, music, programs, historic records, etc.

“The library is much more community centered now,” said Courtney Geerhart, the local history librarian in the Niagara Falls system.

The two librarians feel the buildings filled with books and so much more are invaluable to communities.

“I get almost an excited anticipation because there are so many experiences waiting for me,” said Battaglia about why she loves the library.

“It is just so important that we keep these resources safe and protected,” said Geerhart. “They’re not going to be around if we don’t and you’ll never be able to get those back.”

The NIOGA library system has a check out challenge going on through April 15. Readers get different punches on a card for doing tasks showing their library card, getting an e-book, listening to music on the app. When completing five of the seven tasks, library goers get their name in a raffle for a chance to win a Playstation, GoPro, or FitBit.