Mounted for Meals food drive happening Thursday at Broadway Market

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s office will be collecting food on Thursday to help feed local families.
The department’s Easter Mounted for Meals food and fund drive will take place from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Broadway Market at 999 Broadway.
The food and money collected during the drive will be given to the Food Bank of WNY.
Perishable and non-perishable foods will be accepted. Here are the most needed items:
- Frozen turkeys or hams
- Canned vegetables
- Canned soups
- Tomato sauce
- Pasta
- Bags or boxes of rice
- Tuna fish
- Peanut butter
- Diapers
- Infant formula